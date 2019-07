Srinagar: Personal Security Officer of PDP leader Sajad Mufti was on Friday shot dead in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, ANI reported.

A report said that deceased named Farooq Ahmad was standing guard outside a mosque in Baba Mohalla area of Bijbehara when gunmen targeted him.

The area has been cordoned off for search operation.

More details are awaited.