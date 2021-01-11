Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth wing president Waheed Para, who was granted bail by an NIA court on Saturday, was arrested again on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over a case related to an alleged nexus involving politicians, terrorists and secessionist forces, officials said. Also Read - No Talks Possible With India Until Restoration of J&K's Autonomous Status: Pak PM Imran Khan

The case was registered by the Criminal Investigation (Kashmir) range, which has been probing terror cases and has filed over two dozen FIRs. Also Read - Jammu-Srinagar Highway to Remain Closed on Monday

Para was produced before a court in Jammu, which remanded him to police custody till January 18, the officials said, adding, he would be brought to Srinagar for questioning.

He was arrested by the NIA on November 25 in a case related to his alleged links with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the arrest of her party colleague Waheed Para an act of political vendetta against her party for raising voice against “Delhi’s onslaught”.

“After getting bail from NIA Court due to lack of evidence, @parawahid has now been booked under UAPA by CIK on fabricated charges in a terror case yet again. This is purely political vendetta against PDP for raising our voice against Delhi’s onslaught,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Para, who recently won District Development Council (DDC) polls from his hometown in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, was granted relief on a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh and a personal bond of the like amount, the officials said.

However, he was whisked away by sleuths of a security agency as he came out of the Jammu district jail upon being released, but it was not immediately clear whether he was wanted in any other case or detained for questioning.

(With inputs from PTI)