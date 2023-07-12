Home

PDS Dealer, RSS Worker Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Separate Incidents In Jharkhand

The victim’s family said that four armed assailants stormed their house on Tuesday night and tried to shoot Oraon with a handgun.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Medininagar, Jharkhand: A Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer and a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were gunned down by unidentified attackers in separate incidents in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

40-year-old Bangali Oraon, a PDS dealer, was fired upon by unidentified gunmen who stormed his home in Bhikhipalwa village of Jharkhand’s Palamu district, under Chatarpur police station on Tuesday night, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that the victim was rushed to a hospital but died on the way.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar said an investigation was on to find out motive behind the murder as well as to apprehend the culprits, news agency PTI reported.

Narrating the frightening ordeal, the victim’s family said that four armed assailants stormed their house on Tuesday night and tried to shoot Oraon with a handgun, however, the weapon malfunctioned and they went on to shoot at him a rifle.

The family revealed that five days ago, the deceased had an altercation with his brother-in-law over some issues related to last year’s panchayat elections.

A police official said that case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered in connection with the incident and searches have been launched to identify and nab the assailants, adding that further investigation is underway.

RSS worker shot dead over land dispute

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a RSS worker was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Wednesday. According to reports the deceased was identified as Shankar Prasad Dey, a resident of Duma village in Dhanbad and was also a member of the Gram Raksha Dal or village defence force.

The deceased was associated with the RSS for the last three decades and also the district head of Dhanbad Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra, The Hindu reported.

The incident happened under the East Tundi police station area. Quoting local police sources, the report said the motive behind the Dey’s killing was a land dispute.

As per the report, Shankar Dey was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on early Wednesday morning when he was on his way to meet someone.

The victim’s son, Madhusudan Dey, filed a complaint in connection with his father’s murder, based on which the police have registered an FIR against 11 accused, the report said.

SDPO, Tundi, Arvind Kumar Singh refuted rumors that Shankar Dey was murdered because he was a police informed and said that the deceased was in a land dispute with his relative Mihir Dey which was the “sole reason” behind his murder.

The officer said that two suspects, Umesh Dey and Sushant Dey—both nephews of the Shankar—have been arrested and investigation is underway to nab the others.

(With PTI inputs)

