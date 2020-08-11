New Delhi: Hours after Sachin Pilot announced his return to Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday reannounced that ‘peace and brotherhood will remain’ in the party, no matter the differences. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis Ends: 'Firm on my Belief,' Says Sachin Pilot as he Returns to Congress; to Reach Jaipur at 4 PM

“Peace and brotherhood will remain in our party. A 3-member committee has been formed (by Congress) to resolve the grievances. BJP tried its best to topple the govt, but in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even one has left us,” the Chief Minister told reporters. Also Read - Rajasthan Congress Crisis Nears End as Sachin Pilot Breaks Silence, Party Forms 3-Member Panel to Address His ‘Grievances’

Notably, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot will reach Jaipur today at 4 PM. There will be a legislature meeting, however, reports are that it is likely to be postponed after Janmashthmi as some of the Congress members are in Gujarat. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Congress to Form 3-memeber Panel to Address Grievances of Pilot, Other MLAs

Gehlot also hinted that the political crisis was being used to the advantage of some who wished to topple the government by conducting the Income Tax department and CBI investigations.

“Income Tax & CBI are being misused and politics is being done in the name of religion. But our govt will complete its full term of 5 years and we will win the next elections as well,” Gehlot said.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Sachin Pilot tweeted and thanked the Gandhis for steering the reconciliation with the Congress.

“I thank Smt Sonia Ji, Rahul Gandhi Ji, Priyanka Gandhi Ji & Congress leaders for noting & addressing our grievances. I stand firm in my belief & will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan & protect democratic values we cherish (sic),” he said.

Pilot broke silence on the Rajasthan strife last evening in his first public appearance since the rebellion.

“I don’t crave for any post or hanker after any position. The party has given a position and can take it back. I wanted that the respect be maintained and those who have worked hard in the formation of Congress government in Rajasthan be rewarded accordingly,” the 42-year-old leader told reporters.

The development comes just four days after the Assembly session began in Rajasthan on August 14.