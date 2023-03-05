Home

American Airlines Bans Indian Student For Urinating On Fellow Passenger On New York To Delhi Flight

A 21-year-old Indian passenger, who allegedly urinated on a fellow US passenger mid-flight on an American Airlines (AA-292) flight to New Delhi from New York, has been banned by the airline.

Arya Vohra, a student in the US, reportedly urinated on a US citizen on March 4 while he was drunk.

“American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm,” an American Airline statement said.

American Airlines said Arya Vohra will not be allowed to board their flights in future. “Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G,” American Airlines said.

Who is Arya Vohra

Arya Vohra is a 21-year-old Indian student. Vohra, who has been accused of urinating on a fellow passenger during the flight from New York to Delhi, studies in a US university. Arya Vohra has now been banned for life from flying on American Airlines for his “unruly behaviour”.

Second peegate incident in 4 months

Last year, there was at least one incident of a passenger allegedly urinating on a co-passenger onboard a flight. The incident had happened on an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26, 2022 and came to light in January this year.

The passenger Shankar Mishra, in an inebriated state, had allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger. Mishra was arrested and later released on bail. Following the incident, Air India had imposed a flying ban on the passenger concerned while aviation regulator DGCA had taken enforcement action against the airline in relation to the incident. As per civil aviation rules, if a passenger is found guilty of unruly behaviour, enforcement action, including imposing a flying ban, can be taken depending on the level of offence.

