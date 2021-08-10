New Delhi: ‘Nobody should cross the limit and all will be given the opportunity in the case’, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI NV Ramana told petitioners seeking a court-monitored probe into the Pegasus row. The CJI also observed that there should be no parallel debates about the case on the social media by the petitoners once they have come to the Court.Also Read - Law Has to March With Technology: Top Court on Virtual Registration of Special Marriages

“You all have come to the court and you speak through the counsels. We don’t want parallel debates. You have faith in the system. There must be discipline.”, the Bench told the petitioners who include political bigwigs and senior journalists. Also Read - 'Volunteer For Inquiry And Transparency', SC Upholds CCI Probe Against Flipkart & Amazon

The court also adjourned the matter for further hearing till Monday, August 16 as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, sought more time to get instructions.