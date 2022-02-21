New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions on the Pegasus issue on Wednesday, for the first time after it had ordered setting up of a three-member expert panel to probe allegations that the Israeli spyware was used for surveillance of certain people in India on October 27 last year.Also Read - Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court to Hear Tomorrow Plea Against Offline CBSE, ICSE And State Board Examinations | Latest Updates

A 3-member bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli has listed as many as 12 PILs, including the ones filed by Editors Guild of India and veteran journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, for hearing on February 23, reported news agency PTI. The bench is likely to peruse and analyse the report which was to be filed by the apex court-appointed panel. Also Read - Tata vs Cyrus Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Against Tata Group on March 9

SC panel of Pegasus issue

The panel, which included three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware, was asked to enquire, investigate and determine whether Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens and their probe would be monitored by former apex court judge RV Raveendran. The panel members were Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Prabaharan P and Ashwin Anil Gumaste. Also Read - Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Plea Against Offline Exams. Here's What Students Want

Justice Raveendran, who is heading the monitoring panel, has been assisted by former IPS officer Alok Joshi and Sundeep Oberoi, Chairman of Sub Committee in International Organisation of Standardisation/ International Electro-Technical Commission/Joint Technical Committee in monitoring the inquiry of the technical panel. The committee is requested to prepare the report after a thorough inquiry and place it expeditiously before the court, the bench had said.

An international media consortium recently reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

(With agency inputs)