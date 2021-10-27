New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a committee of experts to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the three-member committee will be headed by former apex court judge RV Raveendran.Also Read - Pegasus Row: Supreme Court to Set Up Probe Panel; Order to Be Pronounced Next Week

The bench asked the expert committee to examine the allegations thoroughly and place the report before the court. The court posted the next hearing in the matter after eight weeks.

The bench said that every citizen of India ought to be protected against violation of privacy.

We live in the era of information and we must recognise that while technology is important, it’s important to safeguard right to privacy, not only for journalists but for all citizens, the bench said.

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO’s spyware Pegasus.