New Delhi: Amid a row over the suspected Pegasus snooping, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged all his phones were tapped and demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe into the Pegasus report issue. Rahul Gandhi said, “A judicial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court should be conducted and the home minister must resign.”Also Read - Have Plastered My Phone's Camera to Prevent Snooping: Mamata Targets Centre Over Pegasus Row

However, the central government rejected Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a court inquiry and issued a statement over the Pegasus row. Also Read - The Pegasus Spyware: All You Need to Know | Satyajit Sinha, Senior Analyst IOT Explains

> Centre says there is no issue for any probe: rejects Speaking to NDTV, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar said, “We have clarified everything in the spyware case. There is no issue for any probe. Those who are making allegations are political failures and they have no other issue.” Also Read - Pegasus Spyware: How Can You Check if Your Phone Has Been Targeted?

> Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus snooping treason: “Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka,” he told reporters. “The only word for this is treason, he said.

> Rahul Gandhi alleges his phone was tapped: He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends informed by intelligence people that this is being done.

> Israel to review allegations of misuse and licensing process: Israel has established a committee to review the allegations of misuse of the NSO group’s surveillance software and hinted at a possible “review of the whole matter of giving licences”.

> What is the Pegasus row? The alleged use of the Pegasus spyware software to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a number of countries including India triggered concerns over issues relating to privacy. Politicians, rights activists and journalists were among those targeted with phone spyware sold to various governments by the Israeli firm, according to an international media consortium.

(With inputs from PTI)