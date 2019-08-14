New Delhi: Almost two years after Pehlu Khan was lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes, the Alwar sessions court on Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the case, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

The judgment was announced in the court of Alwar additional district and session judge number-1, Dr. Sarita Swami.

The hearing of the case ended on August 7 and nine people were held accused in the case which also included three minors who were out on bail.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW IN 6 POINTS

Pehlu Khan (55) and his sons were returning from a cattle fair near Jaipur on April 1, 2017, and were on their way to Haryana when they were attacked by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar’s Behror. Khan and his two sons were gheraoed by a mob of gau rakshaks and beaten to a pulp on suspicion of cow smuggling. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The incident was recorded on camera too. It showed Pehlu Khan being beaten by an aggressive crowd. However, the court said that the video evidence was not admissible in court.

The man who shot the video also did not testify in court on Wednesday. After the judge concluded reading the verdict, the courtroom was abuzz with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

The remaining three accused are minors and are being tried in a juvenile court.