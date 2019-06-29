New Delhi: Hours after it was reported that Rajasthan police filed a chargesheet against Pehlu Khan posthumously for ‘cow smuggling’, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that investigation into the matter was carried out by the erstwhile BJP government, adding that the case will be re-investigated if any discrepancies are found.

“This is a separate case which was registered and investigated under previous government in 2017-18 against Mr Arif, Mr Irshad and Mr Khan Mohd (Transporter), since accused name in the chargesheet were not present at the time of the submission in December 2018, the District court accepted the Challan on 24th may 2018. However, our government will see if investigation was done with predetermined intentions,” Gehlot added.

He clarified,”The Congress party is ideologically committed against any kind of Lynching anywhere in the country and our government is vigilant to ensure it will not have happened again. News reported in Indian Express is factually incorrect. Name of Late Pehlu Khan is not there in the chargesheet submitted by Rajasthan Police in December 2018.”

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan police chargesheeted Khan and his sons — Irsad (25) and Arif (22) — under various sections of Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

Notably, the chargesheet against Khan was prepared on December 30 last year, 13 days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government came into power in Rajasthan.

Hitting out at Rajasthan government, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said,”It’s a condemnable act by Ashok Gehlot government. When Pehlu Khan was attacked, Congress condemned it. I urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress which always betrayed you.”

Congress in “Power” is replica of BJP ,Muslims of Rajasthan must realise this,reject such individuals/organisations who are brokers of congress party,& start developing their own independent political platform ,70 years is a long time please CHANGE https://t.co/gLsimg1m50 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 29, 2019

On April 1, 2017, Pehlu Khan was waylaid and beaten mercilessly by the cow vigilantes, when he was transporting cows to his small dairy farm in Rajasthan’s Alwar. Khan, who had the necessary permit to transport the cows for his dairy business, succumbed to injuries two days later.