New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Friday ordered a re-investigation in the Alwar mob-lynching case of Pehlu Khan. This comes two days after a local trial court acquitted all six accused in the case giving them the benefit of the doubt.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan court had passed the judgement on the two-year-old mob lynching of a dairy farmer, giving a clean chit to six of the nine accused in the case. The three remaining, minors, were tried in the juvenile court.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as well as Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Rajeeva Swarup had stated that the state government would appeal against the judgement.

Additional district judge Sarita Swami had, in a 92-page judgement, pointed out lack of clarity in the cellphone evidence. Moreover, she also brought up the lag in the police probe as they failed to submit the videos to a forensic lab and did not get witnesses to identify the accused.

As soon as the judgement was announced, the courtroom was abuzz with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, was lynched by a dozen people in broad daylight in Alwar on suspicion of cow slaughter. Khan along with two of his sons was brutally beaten while they were bringing cattle to their home in Haryana’s Nuh.

The video of the lynching had gone viral and it helped the police identify and arrest the lynchers in the case. The person on whose phone the video was recorded did not even testify in court.

Although people around the world watched the disturbing video that went viral on the internet, the court decided to rule against it.