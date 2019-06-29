New Delhi: After Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet against Alwar mob lynching victim Pehlu Khan, for cow smuggling, BJP’s Gyan Dev Ahuja on Saturday backed the move and said, “Pehlu Khan, his brother and sons were habitual offenders…”

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ahuja said that Pehlu Khan died in police custody and not due to any mob attack. He also added that ‘locals did not beat him’.

On April 1, 2017, Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer along with his sons was ferrying his cattle from a fair near Jaipur to Haryana when they were stopped in Rajasthan’s Alwar and thrashed brutally on suspicion of cow smuggling.

The video of the attack went viral, wherein Pehlu Khan can be seen pleading while bleeding profusely as a mob continues to beat him.

Viewer discretion advised while watching the video

The BJP leader speaking to ANI on Saturday then added, “Now when chargesheet has been filed against him, Congress is taking credit. But Congress then gave financial help to his family.”

(At the time of the attack, back in 2017, Rajasthan had a BJP government with Vasundhara Raje as the chief minister)

Gyan Dev Ahuja, BJP on Rajasthan Police files chargesheet against Pehlu Khan: Pehlu Khan, his brother & sons were habitual offenders & were continuously involved in cow smuggling. All the allegations levelled against Gau Rakshaks & Hindu Parishad were wrong. pic.twitter.com/AicSy3jKrH — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

After the Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet against Khan and his sons, an Indian Express report quoted Khan’s eldest son Irshad (25), “We lost our father in the attack by cow vigilantes and now we have been charged as cow smugglers. We had hoped that the new Congress government in Rajasthan will review and withdraw the case against us but now a chargesheet has been filed against us. We hoped for justice after the government change but that didn’t happen.”

The chargesheet is against Pehlu Khan and his sons under Sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.