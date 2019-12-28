Bengaluru: The health condition of the head of Pejavara Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji is very critical and there is a further decline in his condition, doctors said on Saturday.

The Pejavara mutt is one among the ‘Ashta’ Mutts of Udupi.

Kasturba Hospital,Manipal,Medical Superintendent: Condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt (Karnataka) is very critical&there is further decline in his health condition.He remains unconscious & is on life support systems.Tests done showed severe brain dysfunction.

Mutt officials and the junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji said they have decided to shift the seer from the hospital to the mutt on Sunday as per his wish, and the treatment would continue there.

“The condition of Shri Vishwesha Theertha Swameeji is very critical and there is further decline in his health status. He remains unconscious and continues to be on life support. Tests have shown severe brain dysfunction,” medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, said in a health bulletin.

The 88-year-old, hospitalised on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulty, has since been in the ICU. Doctors had earlier said Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was being treated for extensive pneumonia.

The junior pontiff told reporters that “as per the Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji’s desire, he will be shifted to the mutt where arrangements are being made for his further treatment.”

“Doctors are taking all efforts. According to the opinion of everyone that there are no signs of recovery, we have decided to shift our guru to the mutt on Sunday with the required life support system,” he said.

With the Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji’s condition critical, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was touring the coastal region, rushed to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, Yediyurappa said, “Pejavar seer’s health is deteriorating every second, doctors are putting in all their efforts, their efforts are continuing. There is no improvement is what doctors are saying.”