After the thumping victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the government in Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up to begin its work with Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announcing that the budget for the financial year 2019-20 will be presented on July 8.

Khandu met with senior officials and directed all heads of departments to finish the budget exercise on a war footing, stating that the present government has come to power because people had faith in it and they will also have very high expectations.

“When expectations (of the people) are high, the responsibility on us becomes bigger,” he said.

The BJP led by Khandu returned to power winning 41 seats in the 60-member House in the assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election on April 11 in the northeastern state bordering China.

“The good work of the government in the last tenure has been well reciprocated by the people of the state, which resulted in giving us another chance to serve and work for them,” Khandu said.

Observing that a few departments have excessive workers, while others are facing an acute shortage of employees, he asked the administrative reforms department to work on re-distribution of manpower.

The chief minister asked the officials to put on extra effort to complete the unfinished works of the government and push forward the state to newer heights in all sectors in the coming days.

With Inputs From PTI