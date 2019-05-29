New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Pema Khandu on Wednesday took oath as the 10th chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the State Governor Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra. The function was organised at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

After the ceremony concluded, Khandu reportedly thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for voting the BJP to power in the Himalayan state. Asserting that his government would be clean, transparent and corruption-free, Khandu said, “It is a historic day for the state as the BJP could install a government on its own.”

Along with Khandu, 11 Cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein were administered oath. Some of those who attended the swearing-in ceremony are Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his deputy Y Patton, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with BJP general secretary Ram Madhav.

Itanagar: Pema Khandu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DVeCGkteMJ — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019

The new ministry comprises six sitting cabinet ministers namely Chowna Mein, Wangki Lowang, Honchun Ngandam, Kamlung Mossang, Alo Libang and Bamang Felix.

Deputy speaker Tumke Bagra and two sitting MLAs Mama Natung and Tage Taki also found a berth in the cabinet.

Two newcomers — Taba Tedir and Nakap Nalo — were also inducted in the new ministry with cabinet rank.

The chief minister announced that the priority areas would be the improvement in law and order, health and education sectors.

“Our government will explore every possible avenue to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youths and will invite outside investors to invest in state’s potential sectors for gainful employment of local youths,” Khandu said.

Khandu along with his cabinet colleagues will go to New Delhi to attend Modi’s swearing-in as the prime minister for the second consecutive term.

The BJP led by Khandu won 41 seats in the 60-member House, in the assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election on April 11 in the northeastern state bordering China.

While the opposition Congress could win only four seats, the Janata Dal-United in its maiden entry in the state’s political scene won seven seats.

Another new entrant National People’s Party (NPP) bagged five seats.

While one seat went to the lone regional outfit of the state People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), two seats were won by Independents.

(With agency inputs)