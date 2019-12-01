New Delhi: Some of the students of the Kashmir Valley were unable to report to their colleges on time as they were stuck at home due to restrictions imposed by the BJP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370, stated a report.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 there was a total clampdown in the Kashmir Valley so some students were stuck at home and could not report at their colleges on time,” stated the spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in Uttarakhand Nasir Khuehami to news agency ANI.

To keep a check on the late-comers, colleges and universities started imposing a fine on Kashmiri students, stated a report. However, Nasir Khuehami pointed out that penalising the students is ‘harassment’ and could not be justified in any way. Speaking in favour of the Kashmiri students, he further requested the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to take appropriate action against all those educational institutions and colleges that are imposing an unnecessary fine on the students.

The Kashmiri student Nasir Khuehami had also taken to his official Twitter account to say, “Bizarre rather Shocking. Pay Fine Or Miss Exams, College Authorities tells Kashmiri Students. Colleges from Punjab, Uttrakhand, Chandigarh r asking Kashmiri Students to Pay Unnecessary Fine Fr not Submitting fee on time and falling short of attendance, due to clampdown.”

In response to Khuehami’s tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday sought to assure Kashmiri students that private universities in the state would not be allowed to harass them over the delay in fee payment or attendance shortage due to the situation in the Valley following the revocation of Article 370. The chief minister also made it clear that Kashmiri students will not have to lose a year on this account.