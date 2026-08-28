‘Keen to publish’: Penguin India clarifies it is not publishing Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging’

Penguin India has denied reports that it was set to publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging’ but backed out after she rejected proposed editorial changes.

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Penguin Random House has issued a clarification on publishing Sonia Gandhi's memoir. Image Credit: @RahulSeeker/X

Penguin Random House India has clarified that it is not publishing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging in India. The publisher issued the statement after reports suggested that it had pulled out of the book’s release because Gandhi allegedly declined to accept proposed editorial changes.

“Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of ‘Belonging’ in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish ‘Belonging’ because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances,” the note read. The publisher said it’s still “keen to publish the book” and stressed that fact-checking and suggesting editorial changes are part of its responsibility.

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“As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact-check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India’s position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author,” the statement further read.

Belonging chronicles Sonia Gandhi’s journey

The memoir chronicles Sonia Gandhi’s remarkable journey, from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance that brought her to India to the devastating personal losses that profoundly shaped her life and her relationship with her adopted country. In the memoir, the 79-year-old Congress veteran, who holds the distinction of being the party’s longest-serving president, revisits her childhood in Italy, her romance with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during their time at Cambridge, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, and husband Rajiv Gandhi.

Born in Italy, Sonia Gandhi was a 19-year-old student in Cambridge, England, when she met Rajiv Gandhi in 1965. The couple exchanged vows on February 25, 1968. Recently, on the 82nd birth anniversary of his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed excitement about his mother’s book.

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“I am happy, and so proud, that your story ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ will finally be read by the millions of people who love you. I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story. Today, on his birthday, I can see Papa smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia,” the Congress leader added.

Publisher Alfred A Knopf had announced on August 18 that Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, will be published on November 10. Alfred A Knopf is an imprint of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, which is a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Their parent company is Bertelsmann AG, the international media company. Now after the Penguin Random House statement, it remains to be seen when ‘Belonging’ will be released in India and through which publishing house.