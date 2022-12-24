Pension Of Armed Forces Pensioners/Family Pensioners Revised Under OROP | DETAILS INSIDE

Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of an average of minimum and maximum pension of Defence Forces retirees of the calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service.

Pension Of Armed Forces Pensioners/Family Pensioners Revised Under One Rank One Pension | DETAILS INSIDE

One Rank One Pension: The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the revision of the pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under One Rank One Pension (OROP) w.e.f. July 01, 2019. Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of an average of minimum and maximum pension of Defence Forces retirees of the calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service.

MORE THAN 25.13 LAKH ARMED FORCES PENSIONERS/FAMILY PENSIONERS WILL BE BENEFITTED

The Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019{excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired w.e.f. July 01, 2014} will be covered under this revision. More than 25.13 lakh (including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners will be benefitted. Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected. The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners.

HOW THE ARREARS WOULD BE PAID

Arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments. However, all the family pensioners, including those in receipt of Special/Liberalised Family Pension and Gallantry Award Winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment.

HOW MUCH WILL BE THE EXPENDITURE

The estimated annual expenditure for the implementation of the revision has been calculated as approx. Rs 8,450 crore @31% Dearness Relief (DR).

Arrears w.e.f. July 01, 2019 to December 31, 2021 have been calculated as over Rs 19,316 crore based on DR @ 17% for the period from July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2021 and @31% for the period from July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Arrears w.e.f. July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2022 have been calculated as approx. Rs 23,638 crore as per the applicable dearness relief. This expenditure is over and above the ongoing expenditure on account of OROP.

RANK WISE LIKELY ESTIMATED INCREASE (IN RUPEES) IN SERVICE PENSION UNDER OROP W.E.F. JULY 01, 2019

Rank Pension as on 01.01.2016 Revised pension w.e.f. 01.07.2019 Likely arrears from 01.07.2019 to 30.06.2022 Sepoy 17,699 19,726 87,000 Naik 18,427 21,101 1,14,000 Havildar 20,066 21,782 70,000 Nb Subedar 24,232 26,800 1,08,000 Sub Major 33,526 37,600 1,75,000 Major 61,205 68,550 3,05,000 Lt. Colonel 84,330 95,400 4,55,000 Colonel 92,855 1,03,700 4,42,000 Brigadier 96,555 1,08,800 5,05,000 Maj. Gen. 99,621 1,09,100 3,90,000 Lt. Gen. 1,01,515 1,12,050 4,32,000