New Delhi: Even as the coronavirus cases have gone down, people across the country took preventive measures and celebrated Holika Dahan with COVID protocols. Just like the previous year, the Holi celebrations began in a low-key manner on Thursday evening.

Every year, the Holi celebrations begin on the night before Holi with ‘Holika Dahan’, where people gather, perform religious rituals in the front of the bonfire, and pray that their internal evil be destroyed the way Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was killed in the fire.

Moreover, Holika Dahan also marks the victory of the good over the evil. In some parts of the country, Holika Dahan is also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi.

On this day, people light a bonfire after sunset, chant mantras, sing traditional folklore, and circle around the holy bonfire.

As part of the celebrations, people place woods in a clean place, surrounded by straw and before lighting the fire, the devotes offer unbroken rice grains or akshat, flowers, raw cotton thread, turmeric pieces, unbroken moong daal, batasha (sugar or gur candy), coconut, and gulal where the woods are stacked.

During the celebrations, they circle the bonfire 5 times and pray for their wellness and happiness. Moreover, there are some other rituals that people perform on this day for inviting prosperity in their house.