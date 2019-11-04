New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Centre and the Delhi government as national capital and its adjoining areas are struggling to breathe following the deterioration of the air quality with every passing day. While taking up a report by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) on the pollution caused by stubble-burning, a bench of the apex court asserted that there is ‘passing of buck’ and things can not go on like this.

“Delhi is choking every year under our nose and we are not able to do anything. Every year this is happening and this continues for 10-15 days, this is not done in civilized countries. ‘Right to life’ is most important”, the top court stated.

Reprimanding the Narendra Modi-led Centre and Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the SC further said,”People being advised to not come to Delhi, or leave Delhi. We are making mockery of everything. This is too much. It is not the way we can live. Centre should do.. state should do. Situation is grim, what do you intend to do as Centre and as Delhi?

Supreme Court also asked Punjab and Haryana to reduce stubble burning. “What do you intend to do to reduce this pollution? “People are dying..more people will die but those at helm seem interested only in gimmicks. Stubble burning must stop immediately and all states must do everything to stop it. We are losing precious years of our lives due to this,” the top court stated, adding, no room is safe to live in this city, even in homes.

Besides, the court also asked the government counsel to bring an environment expert from II-T in 30 minutes to explain the pollution situation in Delhi.