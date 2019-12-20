New Delhi: At a time when massive protests are happening across the country over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday clarified that people born before Jul1 1987 are Indian citizens and they don’t need to worry about anything related to CAA or NRC.

“Anyone born in India before July 1, 1987 or whose parents were born before that date are bona fide Indian citizens according to law and need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC,” the MHA stated.

The MHA also stated that people, except those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant, are also considered Indian citizens. The statement from the MHA comes amid rising protests against the CAA across the country.

The MHA in the statement said that the people should not compare the NRC with the CAA. “We also appeal to people to not compare the Citizenship Amendment Act with the NRC in Assam as the cut-off date for Assam is different,” it stated.

Clarifying further the MHA stated that people born outside India on or after December 10, 1992 but before December 3, 2004, and whose parent was citizen of India by birth at the time of his or her birth are also Indians.

It stated that if somebody was born in India on or after December 3, 2004 and if both the parents are citizens of India or one of the parents is a citizen of India and the other is not an illegal migrant at the time of his or her birth are also Indian citizens.

Massive protests were erupted in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh and in many other parts of the country on Saturday and five people were reportedly died in police firing in UP.

(With inputs from PTI)