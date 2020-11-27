New Delhi: Part of efforts to strictly implement Covid guidelines, the Sirmaur district administration in Himachal Pradesh on Friday has issued an order saying anyone caught not wearing mask in public places will be liable to arrest without warrant. And after found convicted in the matter, they will be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to eight days or fine which may extend up to Rs 5,000. Notably, the order was issued by Sirmaur Superintendent of Police. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till Dec 31, Essential Services Allowed

"Any person found not wearing mask shall be liable to arrest without warrant and on conviction shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to eight days or fine which may extend up to Rs 5,000," the order from the Sirmaur Superintendent of Police stated.

To check on the coronavirus cases, a door-to-door campaign to screen people was launched earlier this week by the state government.

A total of 8,000 teams comprising officials of Health, Ayurveda, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj departments and the district administration are involved in the ‘Him Suraksha Abhiyan’.

The chief minister said not only COVID-19 symptomatic patients would be detected but people with other ailments like tuberculosis, leprosy and high blood pressure would also be listed during the door-to-door campaign from November 25 to December 27.

Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, night curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM has been imposed in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu.