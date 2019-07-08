New Delhi: A video surfaced on social media where several people can be seen tied and made to chant ‘Gau Mata ki Jai’ in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, on the accusation of carrying cattle in their vehicles.

#WATCH Several people tied with a rope and made to chant “Gau mata ki jai” in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh on accusation of carrying cattle in their vehicles. (7.7.19) (Note – Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/5pbRZ4hNsR — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

The local police, later, booked 16 people who were chained for allegedly smuggling cows.

Shivdayal Singh, SP Khandwa: A case has been registered under the relevant sections, there were around 7-8 pick-up vehicles, they have been brought to the station. Case has also been registered against those who made them chant. (7.7.19) pic.twitter.com/gp93hYlzWq — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

“A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law. There were around 7-8 pick-up vehicles police have seized which were used to transport cows. A case has also been registered against those who made them chant, Further investigation is underway,” said Shivdayal Singh, Superintendent of Police, Khandwa.

Earlier in June, Rajasthan Police had filed a charge sheet against Pehlu Khan, the dairy farmer, posthumously who was lynched by a mob in Alwar in 2017 for ‘cow smuggling’.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that investigation into the matter was carried out by the erstwhile BJP government, adding that the case will be re-investigated if any discrepancies are found.

Notably, the chargesheet against Khan was prepared on December 30 last year, 13 days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government came into power in Rajasthan.