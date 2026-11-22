People from Arunachal villages along China border returning home due to development: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches four development initiatives worth over Rs 5,610 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, saying people from 40 villages along the China border are returning under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

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Home Minister Amit Shah- File image

Itanagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people from 40 villages in Arunachal Pradesh along the China border are returning to their native villages following the development of border areas with modern facilities under the Centre’s flagship Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP). Launching four major development initiatives worth over Rs 5,610 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has declared border villages as the country’s first villages and is providing essential facilities including healthcare, electricity, education, and drinking water supply.

‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal — Phase II

The initiatives launched by HM Shah include ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal — Phase II’, power development projects, rural road development works and 199 projects under the Vibrant Villages Programme across 11 border districts. The Home Minister said that through the VVP, the government aims to develop all border villages in the country and prevent people from migrating to urban areas in search of better livelihood opportunities and facilities.

“Development of border villages is the priority of the government. If villagers are economically and otherwise empowered, their lifestyle will change, and their happiness will increase,” he said.

HM Shah hails role of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

HM Shah said that personnel of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are extending considerable assistance to people living in border villages by helping them increase agricultural production and facilitating the marketing of their locally grown produce. “As the Army and ITBP personnel are consuming locally produced crops and food items, their emotional bonds with the border villages are becoming stronger,” he noted.

HM Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, said that the cooperative movement would play a crucial role in making Arunachal Pradesh self-sufficient in the production of milk, eggs, fish and meat, thereby economically empowering people in rural and border areas. He assured the people that if they produced sufficient quantities of milk, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Amul would purchase their produce.

The Home Minister announced that a team from the NDDB would soon be sent to Arunachal Pradesh to explore all possibilities for increasing milk production and strengthening the dairy sector in the state.

The four major development initiatives launched by the Home Minister include ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal — Phase II’, with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore; the ‘Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Power Development Programme’, with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore; and the ‘Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme’, with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)