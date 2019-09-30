New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, while talking about improved healthcare facilities in the national capital, stoked a fresh controversy by alleging that outsiders are availing free medical benefits here meant for Delhiites. He cited an example of patients from Bihar and said that Delhi can not serve people of entire country.

“One person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500, returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. While it makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity. How can Delhi serve people of entire country?”, the Chief Minister said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a Trauma Centre at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Reacting sharply to his statement BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that the Chief Minister made the remarks to gain popularity ahead of elections.

Terming his statement against humanity, the actor-turned-politician reportedly said,”The words that he is using are against humanity. He is using such tactics to gain popularity for the coming elections. This is a dirty game. If you want to fight, fight properly. This is all out of frustration of his defeat.”

A few days back, Kejriwal had grabbed limelight when he took swipe at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari saying that the latter would be the first to be evicted from the city if NRC exercise is implemented in the national capital.

Notably, Manoj Tiwari has been demanding the NRC exercise to identify and evict illegal immigrants living in the city.