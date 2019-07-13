New Delhi: Senior Congress Leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday opined that the mob lynching atmosphere prevails in small towns and villages in India, and not so much in ‘areas of Delhi, where we live or work’

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khurshid reacted on the Unnao incident wherein three Madrasa students were forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ which led to a clash between two groups.

He said, “For those people who live in Delhi and such areas, there is no atmosphere of fear but people from weaker sections who live in far-flung places and rural areas and often get no hearings, are surely living in fear. This is our responsibility that we feel their pain. Not only Indian Muslim but every individual of India must feel it.”

Khurshid’s comments gain significance in view of mob attack and lynching cases being reported to be on a steady rise.

Last month, a 24-year-old Muslim man named Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand died after a mob attacked him and forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ over suspicion of theft. Ansari succumbed to his internal injuries a day later. He was reportedly beaten and abused for over seven hours.

In March this year, a Muslim family living in Gurgaon were attacked on the day of Holi and were met with chants of ‘Go to Pakistan’. Gurgaon is an upscale neighbourhood near Delhi.

Speaking on the recent Unnao incident, IG Law and Order Pravin Kumar claimed that no religious slogans were raised during the dispute and the clash between the two groups erupted over a cricket match.

With ANI inputs