New Delhi: In wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that people have become far too casual now and a strict vigilance needs to followed at least for the next two weeks. The prime minister further added that in some places the administration is also being casual and appealed all to stress on COVID19 testing.

While holding a meeting with Chief Ministers on the current COVID19 situation, PM Modi said, "I appeal to you all to stress on COVID19 testing. Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important, it can be checked through proper governance. Testing in bulk is very necessary "

"A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the COVID19 situation", said PM Modi.

“We need to fight the second surge in cases. Many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab have crossed first wave of peak in COVID19 cases. This is a serious concern. People have become complacent. In most States administration has also become relaxed. There is a need to work on war footing again to fight COVID19. Despite all the challenges, we have a better experience, resources and a vaccine,” added PM Modi.