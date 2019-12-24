New Delhi: As the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is all set to form the government in the state following the massive victory in Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday night said that the election results clearly indicates that the people have defeated BJP’s attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines.

“With this mandate, the people have defeated the BJP’s attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines,” Sonia Gandhi said. She also went on to say that the people of Jharkhand deserve special gratitude and congratulations for defeating the BJP in the state.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on #JharkhandAssemblyPolls: With this mandate, the people have defeated BJP’s attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines. https://t.co/eD8HmoJjtu — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

“The victory is special and of extreme contemporary importance, and the people of Jharkhand deserve special gratitude and congratulations for summarily defeating the BJP and its divisive agenda,” she added. She also congratulated Soren and other alliance partners for the massive win in the state.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on #JharkhandAssemblyPolls: The victory is special & of extreme contemporary importance, and the people of Jharkhand deserve special gratitude and congratulations for summarily defeating the BJP & its divisive agenda. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Q4GopAAuf2 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the results of the Jharkhand Assembly election are the clear mandate against the divisive and disruptive political actions of the BJP.

“The people of Jharkhand have rejected the anti-people and anti-constitutional policies of the BJP. Instead of talking about the development in respective states or issues of common people, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to fool the people by their narrow minded divisive political actions and sectarian agenda,” he said.

Venugopal said the win in Jharkhand will give more power to the Congress party to fight against the anti-constitutional and anti-people policies of the BJP. The stamen from the Congress comes after the JMM-led alliance received a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly on Monday.