New Delhi: Days after expressing his support to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday reiterated that people have given him the mandate to sit in the Opposition. He further stated that none of the members from the Shiv Sena has spoken to him, nor he has spoken to anyone regarding alliance.

“People have given us the mandate to sit in opposition. Neither have we spoken to Shiv Sena nor have they spoken to us,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was in the national capital to meet Sonia Gandhi, said.

The development comes as a couple of days ago, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met the NCP chief at his residence and said he had come to meet Pawar to wish him Diwali.

“Met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence today. I had come to wish him on the occasion of Diwali. We also discussed the politics in Maharashtra,” Sanjay Raut had said.

Regarding meeting the Congress interim president, Pawar said he met Sonia Gandhi, but hasn’t discussed anything related to Maharashtra government formation.

“I met with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today. I briefed her on the political situation in Maharashtra. We have not discussed exactly about the formation of the government,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Pawar expressed his views on the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, said that the saffron alliance will eventually form the government in the state because they are pre-poll allies and NCP wants to sit in the opposition.

“What is happening between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is a pressure tactic. Both are pre-poll allies, and eventually both BJP and Shiv Sena will form the government in Maharashtra,” he had said.

“We want to sit in Opposition and observe both the parties, we will wait and watch when they will form government in Maharashtra,” he had added.

The developments come at a time when the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are fighting a war for CM’s post in the state even as the announcement of results has entered the second week.

While the BJP is adamant that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena equally demands an equal term for chief minister’s post for Aditya Thackray.