New Delhi: In a veiled attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while referring to the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, said that the peaceful polls in Valley are a mirror to those who are trying to teach me democracy. His comments come a day after Gandhi targeted the Centre, asserting that there was 'no democracy' in India.

"Even after the Supreme Court's direction that Panchayati and municipal elections should be conducted in Puducherry, the elections are not being conducted there. Those who keep on teaching me lessons on democracy are the ones who are running their govt there", news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The prime minister made the remarks after launching the Ayushman Bharat scheme for health insurance coverage to all residents of the union territory. He also interacted with the beneficiary of Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

“Today is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir. From today all the people of Jammu and Kashmir are going to get the benefit of Ayushman Yojana. Health Scheme- This in itself is a big step. And I am very happy to see Jammu and Kashmir taking these steps for the development of its people,” said PM Modi as he congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening the democracy.