New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti reacted to the recent developments in the state where tourists and Amarnath pilgrims were asked to leave the valley and return home.

Mehbooba Mufti said that the way tourists, students of National Institute of Technology were evacuated from the state and Indian Air Force, Army was kept on high alert, there is fear among people that something is going to happen.

On the rumours of the Centre’s effort to divide the state into Union Territories, Mehbooba Mufti said that she won’t like to comment if there is no clarity on it.

Mufti requested the workers of all political parties should come together so that a message can be given to the Centre that they can’t to with the special position of Jammu and Kashmir.

“If people of Jammu and Kashmir will unite, which I am trying to do for last one week, no one can touch the special status of the state,” said Mufti.

On Wednesday, she had requested the workers of opposition parties to unite against the ‘attack on Article 35A’ and to inform everyone to sideline the electoral interests and work together to save the special status.

“Is waqt afwaein ho rahi hain ki 35A ke upar hamla ho sakta hai. Uske hawale se hum sab ko ikkatha hona chahiye, na sirf leaders balki jo political workers hain, chahe National Conference hai, Congress hai, BJP hai, PDP hai ( There are rumours about a possible attack on Article 35A. We all have to unite against it and not only the leaders but also the workers, be it National Conference, Congress or PDP),” said urged Mehbooba Mufti.

Yesterday, the Jammu and Kashmir state Home Department had issued an order asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley immediately and return home, citing confirmed reports of a possible terror attack planned by militants.