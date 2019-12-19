New Delhi: After massive damages to public properties were reported in the wake of protests in Uttar Pradesh over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed concern and said those involved in violence identified through video footage will pay for damage to property.

He also stated that violence in the name of democracy will not be accepted in his state. “Those involved in violence identified through video footage will pay for damage to property,” he stated.

Holding a review meeting to assess the ongoing protests in the state, Adityanath stated that he has called a meet over this. “You can’t indulge in violence in name of protest. We will take strict action against such elements. Will seize the property of those found guilty and compensate damage to public property,”he stated.

Earlier in the day, protesters across the state defied Section 144 which was imposed in the state and caused large-scale devastation to public properties during the agitation over CAA.

As per updates, 20 motorcycles, 10 cars, 3 buses and 4 media OB vans were set ablaze in the area around Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow during the protests against the CAA.

On Wednesday, Yogi had said that there is an attempt to instigate sections of society over the citizenship law and accused some people of speaking Pakistan’s language.

“Some people go about speaking the language of Pakistan on CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and this should not be accepted,” he had said.