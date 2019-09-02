New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made an important clarification today vis-à-vis the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that the people excluded from the list will continue to enjoy all rights as earlier and will not be detained.

MHA spokesperson took to Twitter to inform that adequate judicial process has been made available for affected persons to appeal to the Foreigners Tribunal within 120 days from August 31.

The spokesperson further added that 200 new Foreigners Tribunals will be functional from today to facilitate appeal, in addition to the already existing 100 tribunals.

Persons left out of #NRCFinalList NOT to be detained under any circumstance till they exhaust all remedies avl under law. Such persons to continue to enjoy all rights as earlier, like any other citizen, eg. right to employment, education, property etc.@DIPR_Assam @DGNorthEast — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 2, 2019

“State Government has also made necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy people amongst those excluded from #NRCFinalList, by providing all assistance through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA),” tweeted the MHA spokesperson.

Earlier on August 31, the final list of NRC was published which excluded over 19 lakh people.

“The process is already on to set up 200 such tribunals and 200 more will be set up soon for the benefit of the excluded people,” the Additional Chief Secretary (Home Political) Kumar Sanjay Krishna had claimed.

“The tribunals will be established in convenient locations to ensure that filing and hearing of appeals is smooth and efficient,” Krishna added.