New Delhi: Sudhir Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur has stoked a fresh controversy by holding actor Aamir Khan responsible for the population imbalance. Speaking to reporters on the occasion of World Population Day yesterday, Gupta, who is known for his bizarre remarks reportedly said, “Aamir Khan left his first wife Reena Dutta with two children, Kiran Rao with one child and now, at the age of becoming grandfather, he is looking for a third wife.”Also Read - 300 Units of Free Electricity, Good Schools: Kejriwal's Poll Promise For Uttarakhand

“Those who claim that people like Khan have no brains for job other than selling eggs’ were correct”, CNN-News 18 quoted the BJP leader as saying. Furthermore, he said that Pakistan, during partition, got vast portion of the land but a comparatively lesser population, and that too had forced large chunk of the population back into India without partaking any land in lieu if the same,” Gupta added. Also Read - UP Block Panchayat Election Results: BJP Wins 8 Blocks in Lucknow; SP Gets 3 Seats in Sitapur

Expressing concern over the growing population of India, Gupta further said that the country hasn’t seen an inch of land getting increased while the population has risen to 140 crores. Also Read - Amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce, Naga Chaitanya Joins Laal Singh Chaddha, Shares Pic From Sets

On July 3, Khan and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, announced their decision to end their 15-year-old marriage. In a statement issued to the press, the couple said,”In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

Aamir and Kiran, who had been an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of “Lagaan”, got married in 2005. The two welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 through surrogacy.