New Delhi: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday has promulgated an ordinance, making provision of fine and one to three years jail term for those who block or attempt to block burial or cremation of any person who dies due to notified diseases under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act. Also Read - People Panic-buy, Violate Social Distancing Norms in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Complete Lockdown in 5 Cities From Sunday

The decision from the state government comes after several public protests were witnessed against the burial of two doctors who died of COVID-19 in the state recently, with one of them turning violent where agitators even attacked health workers and civic body staff. Also Read - COVID-19 Monitoring Teams Deployed in Gujarat, Telangana And Tamil Nadu After 'Especially Serious' Situation

As per the ordinance from the state, blocking or trying to block the dignified burial or cremation of those who had died of a notified disease has been made a criminal offence. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami Govt Announces Complete Lockdown in These Cities From April 26; Here's What Will Remain Open And What Won't

Under section 74 of The Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, people who indulge in such acts will have to face a minimum jail term of one year while the maximum award will be three years. The offence will also carry a fine.

This month, two separate incidents came to limelight where two doctors died of coronavirus in the state, but locals protested their burial on grounds of fears of spread of the pandemic. On both occasions, the mortal remains were buried elsewhere after officials could not perform the formalities in the originally selected localities.

As per updates on Saturday, the coronavirus cases in the state went up to 1,821. On April 23, a total of 54 new cases were reported and 90 people were discharged and the following day, 72 tested positive and 114 got cured.