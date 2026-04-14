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People of India love you: PM Modi tells US President Trump in first call amid tensions

‘People of India love you’: PM Modi tells US President Trump in first call amid tensions

'People of India love you': PM Modi tells US President Trump in first call amid tensions

'People of India love you': PM Modi tells US President Trump in first call amid tensions

‘People of India love you’: PM Modi tells US President Trump in first call amid tensions

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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