‘People Of India Stand Firmly With Israel’: PM Modi After Benjamin Netanyahu’s Call On Hamas Attacks

India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi write on X.com.

PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu called him on Tuesday and provided an update on the ongoing situation in Israel which is under attack from the Hamas terrorist group. The conversation between the two leaders came nearly three days after a brutal war broke out between the Hamas militants and Israel. According to the latest updates, more than 1,600 including Hamas militants were killed.

“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” PM Modi write on X.com.

This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terrorist attack on Israel. PM Modi on Saturday said: “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” PM Modi said on October 7, on the same day Hamas launched a multi-pronged offensive against Israel, targeting civilians.

Israel announces emergency plan for inbound int’l flights

As the conflict with Hamas continued for a fourth day on Tuesday, Israel has announced an emergency plan, which will be activated if foreign airlines completely stop flights to the country.

Israel’s Transport Minister Miri Regev announced the plan in a statement, noting it aims to help Israelis return to the country if their flights on foreign airlines are canceled, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the emergency plan, Israeli airlines will launch an increased number of flights to Israel at four airports in New York, Frankfurt, Athens, and Dubai, which were chosen to serve as departure hubs for their connectivity with global airports.

Israeli airlines have added more than 20 flights to transfer Israelis, and more than 100,000 have so far returned to the country since the conflict broke out on October 7, according to the statement.

