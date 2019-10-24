New Delhi: After trends by the Election Commission showed a clear victory for the BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the people of both the sates have reposed their faith in his government yet again. “Even before Diwali, the way people of Haryana and Maharashtra have put their faith in BJP, I want to thank them from the core of my heart,” PM Modi said.

While addressing the BJP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi said these days there have been fewer instances of winning again after completing a 5-year term and Haryana is an exceptional win.

“The political pundits who are analysing today’s election results, Haryana in itself is an exceptional win since these days there have been fewer instances of winning again after completing a 5-year term,” PM Modi said.

He thanked the people of both the states in making their candidates win and said Diwali will bring new light and energy into everyone’s lives. “I would like to convey many wishes to Devendra Fadnavis ji and Manohar Lal ji ‘s team, and I want to thank people of the country for this gift. I hope #Diwali brings new light and energy into your lives,” he added.

Further showering praises on Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, PM Modi said, “Devendra Fadnavis ji and Manohar Lal ji both were first-time chief ministers, they did not even have the experience as ministers. And for 5 years they kept working for people’s welfare and as a result, people have again put their faith in them.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the people of both the states for expressing their confidence in the NDA government.

“People of Maharashtra have blessed the NDA with immense affection. We are humbled to have got the people’s support yet again. Our work towards Maharashtra’s progress continues! I salute each and every Karyakarta of the BJP, Shiv Sena and our entire NDA family for their hardwork,” Pm Modi said in a series of tweets.

As per the trend indicated by the Election Commission, the BJP-Shiva alliance is leading on 160 seats, Congress on 105 and others on 23 seats out of 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Haryana for blessing his party and said his government will work with the same zeal and dedication for the development of the state.

“I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state’s progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda,” he added.