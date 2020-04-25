Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in the morning that grocery and vegetable shops will remain open till 3 PM today. Following that, people across five high-risk municipalities in the state were seen filling up the streets to stock up for the complete lockdown from Sunday, violating all social distancing norms that are in place to curb Coronavirus spread. Also Read - Watch Thahar Ja: Ajay Devgn Asks You to Pause, Relax And Reflect on Life in This Soulful Rendition About COVID-19 Crisis

In order to contain the panic-buying, the govenment later announced that that grocery shops can sell vegetables alone all through intensified lockdown.

With the risk of coronavirus spreading further in densely populated cities, Palaniswami had Friday ordered total lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Madurai.

The decision was taken after Palaniswami chaired a review meeting on the coronavirus spread in the state on Friday. DMK President M.K.Stalin had also requested the state government to extend the shop timings on Saturday so that people can buy the needed items.

Palaniswami said in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai the lockdown will be implemented strictly between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. from April 26-29.

He said in the case of Tiruppur and Salem the lockdown will be between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from April 26-28. According to him, sanitisation of containment zones will be done twice a day in the state.

He said only work from home is permitted for software companies and other private companies should not function in these five districts.

