New Delhi: A day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed mandatory 5-day institutional isolation instead of home quarantine for every COVID-19 patient in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha hit out at the L-G, saying that people from his constituency have told him that they won’t get themselves tested for fear of being taken away to quarantine centres. Also Read - COVID-19: No More Home Quarantine For Delhi, 5-Day Institutional Isolation Must, Says LG Anil Baijal

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Rajinder Nagar MLA said, “As per yesterday’s order, all COVID-19 patients, symptomatic or asymptomatic, will be kept in quarantine centres for 5 days. People from my constituency have told me that they won’t get themselves tested for fear of being whisked away to quarantine centres.”

“As per our calculation, Delhi needs 15,000 beds by June 30 but after this order, now we need 90,000 beds by June 30. From where will we get 90,000 beds?” he asked further.

Notably, reacting to the L-G’s order, the ruling AAP had called it ‘arbitrary’, adding that it would cause ‘serious harm’ to the national capital.

The order, besides making institutional isolation mandatory and doing away with home quarantine, says that outsourced government services, which were making contact with the home quarantined patients, shall discontinue with the practice with immediate effect. Also, it allows home quarantine for only those cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation.

Delhi on Friday recorded 3,137 new cases of coronavirus and 66 deaths. This was also its first spike of over 3,000 cases and also its highest thus far. Its overall COVID-19 count thus far stands at 53,116 including 2,035 deaths.