Home

News

Bihar: 3 People Shot Dead During Clash Between Two Groups In Patna

Bihar: 3 People Shot Dead During Clash Between Two Groups In Patna

The possible reason for the clash is a personal dispute, said police.

3 People Shot Dead During Clash Between Two Groups In Patna

Patna: At least three people were shot dead following a clash between two groups in Patna’s Fatuha on Thursday night. Another person was injured in the incident. Police rushed to the scene after receiving the information and cordoned off the area.

Trending Now

According to Fatuha DSP Siya Ram Yadav, the reason for the clash is a personal dispute.

You may like to read

“All the corpses are being brought in the hospital for postmortem. Police forces have camped at the place of the incident. The situation is normal now. One other person got injured and is being treated at the hospital…The possible reason for the clash is a personal dispute,” DSP Yadav said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Three people shot dead in a clash between two groups. DSP Fatuha, Siya Ram Yadav says, “All the corpses are being brought in the hospital for postmortem. Police forces have camped at the place of the incident. The situation is normal now. One other person… pic.twitter.com/ZPdFAahDPO — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

The confrontation occurred in Suraga village, resulting in the deaths of two individuals from one group and one from the other side due to gunshot wounds, as reported by TOI. However, the families brought all three to the CHC, where doctors declared them dead after an examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES