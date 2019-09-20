Patna: Taking a swipe at the opposition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that they have been spreading rumours about a rift between his party Janata Dal-United (JD-U)’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and targeting him for the sake of publicity. He asserted that the alliance (with the NDA) is 25 years old, and no plans to break from it is on cards.

“I am targeted only for publicity, it makes some happy but what makes people of Bihar happy is my work”, Kumar said while addressing a state council meeting of his party. The Chief Minister added that few of them have “shamelessly admitted of doing so because it was their USP”.

“I would advise my party spokesperson, do not get drawn into all this… Avoid reacting to every slanderous remark that may be made against me,” Kumar suggested.

Further, Nitish Kumar also cleared the air around the Bihar 2020 assembly elections, saying that JD-U will contest the polls together with the BJP, as an ally of the NDA. Not only that, the Chief Minister further said that the alliance will bag over 200 of 243 assembly seats.

“We will contest next year’s state assembly polls as an ally of NDA and we will win more than 200 of 243 assembly seats. In the 2010 assembly polls NDA won 206 seats, next time we will cross this figure”, IANS reported Nitish Kumar as saying amidst speculations that the JD-U and the BJP will not contest the 2020 assembly polls together.

“There is no discord in our alliance. Those who are trying to create problems will see their fate after the elections,” he said.

“Irrespective of what anyone has to say against me, I keep silent because I know they are after publicity. My religion is to work for the people of Bihar,” he added.

Meanwhile, the JD-U has coined a new slogan for the state Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held in October-November 2020.

The slogan –‘Kyun karen vichar, thhike to hai Nitish Kumar (why should we consider others, Nitish Kumar is fine)’, has been displayed on a big hoarding outside party’s headquarters in Patna. Besides, the hoarding also has a picture of Nitish Kumar at the center.