New Delhi: As the domestic flights are all set to start operation from May 25 following the announcements by the Centre, the Assam government on Thursday said that all passengers coming by air will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days in the state.

Making the announcement, Assam Deputy Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will chart its own course in the matter. Also Read - Coronavirus: Assam, Gujarat Release Thousands of Prisoners to Decongest Jails

Speaking to a news channel, he said that the state government will quarantine passengers coming by flight and it will not quarantine any crew member even if there is a layover. However, in case of any violation of the quarantine norm, a criminal case will be filed against them.

“If anybody will be found violating the mandatory quarantine of 14 days, a criminal case will be filed against them and they will be arrested. Nobody will be spared no matter how powerful or influential he/she is,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The statement from the Assam government comes hours after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the issue of quarantine for air passengers on domestic flights will have to be dealt with in a pragmatic manner. He also said that such measures are not actually required for short-haul domestic flights.

He said that if a passenger goes to Kerala, then he will have to be in quarantine for 14 days. When he will come back, will he be sent to quarantine again for 14 days? He said the whole process, however, is not practical.

He added that the quarantine standards for passengers of buses and trains cannot be applied to civil aviation passengers as in domestic flights, symptomatic passengers will not be allowed to travel at all.

However, he said that those coming in long-haul flights will mandatorily have to undergo 14-quarantine. Earlier in the day, Puri said that airlines will resume operations after a nearly two-month lockdown.