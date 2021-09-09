New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday released official data which stated that the percentage of Delta variants among the various identified variants done by genome sequencing rose steadily during the four months preceding August, with the figures at over 90 per cent for July. The information was shared during a recent meeting of DDMA, which devises all the COVID-19 management policies for the national capital. The Official data revealed that the percentage of Delta Variant(B.1.617.2) among the different variants diagnosed in Delhi through genome sequencing of samples sent to various laboratories, stood at 90.9 per cent.Also Read - Is COVID-19 Third Wave Here Already? Mumbai Records Over 500 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hrs, First Time Since July 15

During the same month, the Alpha Variant (B.1.1.7) constituted 2.3 per cent while the rest of the variants in comprised 6.8 per cent. The data suggested that from the given figures in April(54 per cent), the Delt Varaint percentage dominated over the other strains. The Alpha variant stood at 12.1 per cent while the other stra

In April, the Alpha variant percentage stood at 12.1 per cent while the rest of the variants constituted 33.9 per cent of the total variants detected. The figures for percentage of Delta variant detected in months of May and June stood at 81.6 per cent and 88.8 per cent respectively, according to the data.

Both Alpha and Delta variants have been classified as “variants of concern” by the World Health Organisation. The Delta variant was identified in India in December 2020 and has subsequently been detected in over 95 countries.

The Alpha variant was first detected in the UK last year. The data shared during the DDMA meeting held on August 27, showed that the Delta variant was found in over 1,720 of the more than 6,090 samples from Delhi processed at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The number of Alpha variant detected stood at nearly 950. At ILBS lab, Delta variant was found in over 130 of the nearly 780 samples from Delhi, and at LNJP Hospital, the corresponding figures stood at 27 out of the 32 samples processed. The number of cumulative cases on Wednesday stood at 14,38,082. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, while the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 25,083 in Delhi.

(With Inputs from PTI)