"Indian Army today declared results of the first-ever board held for granting Permanent Commission to Women officers. Around 49% women officers would continue to serve in the force. Around 320 women officers would retire after 20 years of pensionable service," Army sources told news agency ANI.

The Army further added that over 615 women officers were under consideration for being granted permanent commission.

In July, the Army had started the process to grant permanent commission to short service commissioned women officers in 10 streams.

The Ministry of Defence has issued the formal government sanction letter for grant of permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army, paving the way for empowering women officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation.

The order specifies grant of Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Women Officers in all 10 streams of the Indian Army – Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

It was done after the Supreme Court ordered the Indian Army in February this year to grant permanent commission to women officers within three months, that the Army started the process to give serving women officers a bigger role.

The Indian Army then had stated that all women officers serving in the force from now on would be considered for permanent commission.