New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara‘s Personal Assistant Ramesh has allegedly committed suicide in Gnana Bharathi area of Bengaluru, stated news agency ANI on Saturday.

As per a report, a piece of paper was found inside Ramesh’s car which is claimed to be a suicide note.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the I-T department has denied any connection between Ramesh’s suicide and their raid. The I-T department had neither questioned Ramesh, nor recorded any of his statement, added the sources.

Notably, Parameshwar was quoted by a report as saying, “He (Ramesh) was with me during raids. I had told him nothing will happen, don’t worry. He was a soft spoken man. Don’t know why he committed suicide. It’s unfortunate that this happened.”