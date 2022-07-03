New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice JB Pardiwala, who heard Nupur Sharma’s plea on Friday along with Justice Surya Kant, on Sunday said. “Personal attacks on judges for their judgements lead to a dangerous scenario where judges have to think about what the media thinks instead of what the law really thinks.”Also Read - Amravati Murder: Gruesome Details Emerge; Chemist's Brother Says Umesh, Accused 'Good Friends' Since 2006

This was seemingly in response to the reaction of certain media houses, organisations, and individuals' retort to the observations made by the Supreme Court on Friday where it strongly reprimanded suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate which created an uproar in several Islamic countries.

Later on Friday, Ajay Gautham, a Delhi-based social activist, and Gau Mahasabha leader, had filed a letter petition before the Chief Justice of India (CJI), NV Ramana, seeking withdrawal of "adverse remarks" made by a Supreme Court vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Ajay Gautham had sought CJI Ramana's direction to withdraw the observations made by the vacation bench so that Nupur Sharma gets a "chance for a fair trial".

The Supreme Court had, mincing no words in criticising Sharma, said her “loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and the outcome is the unfortunate incident which happened at Udaipur”.

Sharma had moved the top court seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her contentious remarks to Delhi for investigation. Sharma had claimed she is constantly facing life threats.

The Supreme Court had on Friday refused to grant relief to Nupur Sharma for transferring all FIRs registered against her to Delhi after which she withdrew her plea from the Supreme Court.