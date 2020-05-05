New Delhi: With India on Tuesday reporting its highest 24-hour death toll of 195, the Centre today attributed this to ‘certain states which were not reporting cases/deaths on time’ being persuaded to do so, which is why, it said, such a spike in death cases can be seen. Also Read - 24 People, Including Military Personnel, Test Positive For Coronavirus at Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi

Addressing a press conference, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said, “We persuaded certain states as we were not receiving reports of cases/deaths on time from them, after which the cases have been reported and we have seen spike in death cases today.’ Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: With Over 215 Cases, Koyambedu Emerges as Chennai's Latest Hotspot, Shops Shuttered Down

While he did not name any particular state, the Centre has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal government, alleging that the former is under-reporting number of COVID-19 cases, including death toll due to the virus, in the state. A central Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which was sent there, was ‘mocked’ by the state government as ‘I Must Cause Trouble (in Bengal),’ the real purpose of which, it said, was to spread ‘political virus in the state.’

Later, however, the government acknowledged that it was not including in its death toll, deaths due to co-morbidity; even now, it has still not added co-morbid deaths to the state’s overall death toll.

In its report to the Centre, the IMCT said that West Bengal’s COVID-19 mortality rate, at 12.8%, was the highest in the country.

Notably, with 195 deaths taking place in the country in the last 24 hours, the current death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 1,568. Also, with 3,900 fresh cases, the country witnessed its highest single-day spike thus far, taking its overall coronavirus tally to 46,433.