Pet Dog Attacks Woman, Six-Month-Old Child Inside Elevator In Gurugram Society, Case Filed

The incident was reported when Jaswinder Singh, his wife and son got into the lift from the 7th floor to go to the basement and the lift, which also had a Zomato delivery man, stopped at the fifth floor.

Jaswinder Singh alleged that pet owner Vriti Loomba allowed the incident to happen.

Gurugram: A woman and a six-month-old infant were critically injured after being attacked by a pet dog inside an elevator of a residential society at Sector 50 in Gurugram. The incident was reported on July 28 at Unitech Fresco and police filed an FIR against the dog owner on Monday at Sector 50 Police Station.

Jaswinder Singh, a British citizen and a resident of Unitech Fresco, filed a police complaint against the dog owner. The incident was reported on July 28 at 11:30 PM when Jaswinder Singh, his wife and son got into the lift from the 7th floor to go to the basement and the lift, which also had a Zomato delivery man, stopped at the fifth floor.

“We thought someone came to get into the lift but no one came. Our child started crying and suddenly a pet dog pounced on my wife and child and injured them badly,” Singh said in the complaint.

“The dog was off leash and I was trying to defend my family and delivery person Harish was also holding the door of the lift,” he said, adding that the pet owner Vriti Loomba allowed the incident to happen.

Jaswinder further added that Loomba apologised for the incident later but some residents of the society mentally harassed his family on a Whatsapp group. “I want strict action against the dog owner,” he said.

After the complaint was filed, an FIR was registered against Vriti Loomba under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC at Sector 50 Police Station on Monday. A senior police officer said that the matter is under investigation.

A similar incident was reported in February this year when a pet dog attacked a small child while she was going for evening walk along with her mother. Later, police arrested the pet escort after a resident of Uniworld Gardens -2 society in Sector 47 lodged a complaint.

Police further added they have viewed the CCTV footage of the incident after receiving the complaint and a case was registered against the pet escort under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the pet escort at Sadar police station.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) told HT that after scanning the CCTV footage and recording statements of eyewitnesses, victims and neighbours, they registered a case. “The pet escort was negligent and showed a casual approach. We have asked the apartment owners’ association to ensure all pet dogs are registered and are leashed when they are taken out for a walk,” he said.

CCTV footage showed that a Labrador dog who was near the elevator ran towards the mother-daughter duo and jumped on them. In the video, the child was seen running from one side to another and security guards and the pet escort trying to control the dog. The pet escort was seen smiling, police said.

